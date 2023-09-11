27 C
Mega Plantation Drive To Increase Green Cover, Boost Local Economy: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the importance of the ongoing mega tree plantation drive in the state, highlighting its potential to enhance the local environment and boost the economy.

Sarma announced that the ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ initiative, aimed at planting one crore saplings across the state this year, is set to expand next year with the plantation of three crore seedlings. He stated that the program will further extend in 2024 with the goal of planting three crore saplings.

Speaking at a sapling distribution event in Guwahati, Sarma explained that since the saplings are being planted in non-forest areas, this initiative will contribute to expanding the state’s green cover.

“As saplings are being planted in non-forest areas, it will help increase green cover. Also, we are distributing saplings of trees with commercial value and this will help boost the local economy,” he said.

He further said that Assam’s efforts to establish nine world records during this mega plantation drive are on track.

The initiative includes creating a Guinness World Record for tree plantation, with a 22-km line made up of 3.5 lakh saplings launched recently.

In addition to this record, other records to be attempted during the plantation program include achieving the highest participation in an online course on environmental issues and tree plantation, setting the record for the most plantations by a single group in a single venue, and the highest number of plantations within 24 hours.

As part of this initiative, participants will upload pictures of themselves planting saplings on a dedicated portal on September 17. This will not only contribute to the tree planting record but also create the biggest photo album of such an exercise.

The mega tree plantation drive will conclude on September 17 with the planting of one crore saplings across the state. (With inputs from PTI)

