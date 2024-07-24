Assam CM, Union Minister Chouhan hold talks on enhancing state’s agri economy

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded a meeting with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to explore strategies for maximizing the potential of the state’s agricultural sector, announced the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Just concluded an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji on harnessing the potential of Assam’s agri economy.”

The meeting emphasized on enhancing the execution of PM Gram Sadak Yojana and MGNREGA in Assam, boosting the uptake of organic farming methods, and removing obstacles in the supply chain to enhance connections in agriculture.

The Chief Minister and Union Minister also discussed strategies to elevate agricultural productivity, enhance market accessibility, and raise farmers’ income.

The objective of the discussion was to utilize the central government’s programs and efforts to strengthen Assam’s agricultural economy.

Furthermore, the talks are expected in favorable results for the farmers in Assam and play a role in boosting the state’s economic development.