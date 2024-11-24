Assam CM urges citizens to honour Lachit Diwas by changing social media DPs

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: On the occasion of Lachit Diwas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon citizens to commemorate the bravery of the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan by changing their profile pictures on social media platforms to his image, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Today, on the occasion of #LachitDiwas, HCM Dr @himantabiswa urges people to change their DPs with picture of the brave Ahom General to commemorate his bravery.”

In a heartfelt appeal, the Chief Minister said, “I urge our citizens if they can put their profile picture of Lachit Borphukan as their DPs in social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others.”

The initiative is aimed at celebrating the unparalleled courage and leadership of Lachit Borphukan, who played a pivotal role in defending Assam from Mughal forces during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.