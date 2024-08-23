26 C
Assam Congress protests, seeks JPC to probe allegations against SEBI chief, Adani group

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office here demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch’s resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

The protest march was led by Congress state president Bhupen Borah and included prominent party figures such as MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, the party’s legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia, and other senior party leaders.

Dhubri Congress MP Rakibul Hussain said investigating agencies such as the ED and CBI and even constitutional bodies like the Election Commission are now no longer independent and are working under the directions of the BJP government at the Centre.

Nagaon’s Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said it was a shame that most central agencies ‘have been reduced to lap-dogs and they are being used to target the opposition’.

The PCC chief said the Congress will not tolerate this and will demand that all cases of corruption against business houses loyal to the ruling BJP are investigated in a proper manner.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the NDA government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against Buch pointing out that she and her husband have stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The protest saw heavy security deployment near the ED office, including barricades to control the crowd. Despite this, protesters continued to march, and some senior leaders were involved in a scuffle with security personnel. The situation was quickly brought under control, and there were no further reports of untoward incidents.

INDIA bloc members staged protests outside ED offices across the country, demanding that the Centre appoint a JPC and order a probe by the CBI into the corruption allegations against Buch. (PTI)

