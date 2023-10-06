Congress protests against power tariff hike in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 5: The Jorhat unit of the Congress party staged a protest today against the recent hike in power tariffs. Protesters expressed their outrage by burning copies of the notification issued by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) announcing the tariff increase.

Carrying placards and banners, the demonstrators voiced their discontent with both the APDCL and the State Government, demanding an immediate rollback of the electricity rate hike. They criticized the BJP-led governments at both the central and state levels for their failure to control the rising prices of essential goods.

During the protest, Congress party members made a solemn commitment that if their party comes to power in the state in the next election, every household will receive up to 200 units of electricity consumption for free.

The protesters highlighted the heavy burden already placed on the people due to frequent power tariff increases over the past two years. They cited the ongoing surge in prices of essential commodities and fuels since the Covid-19 pandemic began, emphasizing that the recent power tariff hike would only add to the difficulties faced by the public.

The protest in Jorhat reflects growing concerns over rising electricity costs and their impact on the daily lives of citizens, a sentiment that the Congress party aims to address in its political agenda.