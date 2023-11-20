28 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 20, 2023
type here...

Assam: Costa Rican youth detained by Guwahati police with drugs

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 20: Guwahati police apprehended a person from Central America on Monday afternoon for the possession of illicit drugs. The arrested youth has been identified as Chris Brenes (26), hailing from Alajuela, San-jose in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

He was apprehended by residents in Khanapara area while actively using narcotics. He was later handed over to Dispur police, who arrived at the scene upon being informed. Moreover, the police also seized a small amount of brown sugar from his possession.

Earlier yesterday, based on a confidential tip-off, the Crime Branch Guwahati and Dispur police conducted a search operation at a house in city’s Downtown area and recovered 24 soap boxes containing approximately 1.18 kg of suspected psychotropic substances (heroin). The police also arrested three individuals from Manipur in connection to the case.

The arrested inter-state drug peddlers were identified as James Hingba (33) Nikhil Leimapokpam (30), and Junaid Ahmed (26).

Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam witnesses surge in crime cases as four bodies recovered in...

The Hills Times - 0
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World