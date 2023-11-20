Assam: Costa Rican youth detained by Guwahati police with drugs

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 20: Guwahati police apprehended a person from Central America on Monday afternoon for the possession of illicit drugs. The arrested youth has been identified as Chris Brenes (26), hailing from Alajuela, San-jose in Costa Rica.

He was apprehended by residents in Khanapara area while actively using narcotics. He was later handed over to Dispur police, who arrived at the scene upon being informed. Moreover, the police also seized a small amount of brown sugar from his possession.

Earlier yesterday, based on a confidential tip-off, the Crime Branch Guwahati and Dispur police conducted a search operation at a house in city’s Downtown area and recovered 24 soap boxes containing approximately 1.18 kg of suspected psychotropic substances (heroin). The police also arrested three individuals from Manipur in connection to the case.

The arrested inter-state drug peddlers were identified as James Hingba (33) Nikhil Leimapokpam (30), and Junaid Ahmed (26).