Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Assam declares paid holiday for by-election voting

Assam
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a bid to promote democratic engagement, the Assam government has declared November 13, 2024, a paid holiday for employees in five key assembly constituencies holding by-elections. This proactive measure, approved by the Governor and issued by the Labour Welfare Department, allows employees across various sectors to cast their votes without financial loss.

The paid holiday will apply to a wide range of workplaces, including factories, tea plantations, commercial and contractor establishments, amusement venues, industries, workshops, and banking institutions within the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samguri constituencies. The government’s notification underscores its commitment to ensuring high voter turnout by removing barriers for employees who wish to participate in the democratic process.

This initiative by the Assam government reflects a strong commitment to fostering active civic engagement, affirming the right to vote as a vital part of the state’s democratic fabric. By enabling employees to exercise their voting rights without sacrificing a day’s pay, Assam is leading by example in supporting democratic values and citizen participation.

Sonitpur district launches four-day training for Grade-III staff

