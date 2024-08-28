31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Assam Education Minister urges ST students to apply for 2024-25 scholarships

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday issued a call to action for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in the state to apply for the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships for the academic year 2024-25.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister stated, “Attention ST students of Assam! Applications are now open for Pre-Matric (Class IX & X) and Post-Matric scholarships for 2024-25.”

The scholarships, aimed at supporting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are now open for application through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

Minister Pegu highlighted the importance of timely applications, urging students in Classes IX and X to submit their applications for the Pre-Matric scholarship by August 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, students applying for the Post-Matric scholarship have until October 31, 2024 to complete their submissions.

The Minister also emphasized the necessity for students to register with the National Scholarship Portal’s One Time Registration (NSP OTR) system, which is available through a dedicated app on the Google Play Store.

This registration is mandatory for all scholarship applications from the academic year 2024-25 onwards.

Furthermore, students are advised to visit (https://scholarships.gov.in) for more details and to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria.

