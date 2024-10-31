Deadline extended for ST students’ scholarship applications: Pegu

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Oct 31: The deadline for submitting online applications for the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students has been extended, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Thursday.
The new deadline for applications on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) (scholarships.gov.in) is now November 15, 2024.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “The deadline for submitting online applications for the Pre-Matric Scholarship for ST students (Class IX & X) and Post-Matric Scholarship for ST students on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) (scholarships.gov.in) has been extended to 15th November 2024.”
The extension applies to ST students studying in Class IX and X for the Pre-Matric Scholarship and to eligible students applying for the Post-Matric Scholarship.
As per the notification from the Directorate of Tribal Affairs, students with an annual family income of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh qualify for these scholarships.
Institutions are required to complete the verification of applications by November 30, 2024, ensuring that the process is finalized in a timely manner.
For more information, students and institutions are advised to refer to the detailed information bulletin available on the National Scholarship Portal.