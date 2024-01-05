Assam: Father kills son, later commits suicide in Lakhimpur

HT Digital,

Lakhimpur, Jan 5: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Friday, where a villager named Amburam Sonowal from No.2 Sensuwa village under Boginadi police station is suspected to have committed suicide after allegedly murdering his 18-year-old son, Dimpul Sonowal.

The incident is believed to have been sparked by family discord and financial issues. Preliminary reports suggest that the father stabbed his son before taking his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Boginadi police and the district magistrate arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. The bodies of both the father and son have been transported to the Lakhimpur Medical College for post-mortem examinations.

The news of the incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire neighborhood.