Assam Police Constable Allegedly Found Hanging at Jagiroad Outpost

Guwahati, July 01: A constable of the Assam police was allegedly discovered hanging at a police outpost in Jagiroad, under the jurisdiction of Morigaon district, on Saturday morning.

The deceased constable has been identified as Sani Nath, originally from Hailakandi district.

According to sources, Nath was allegedly found hanging on a porch behind the barracks of the Nellie police outpost. It is reported that he had recently joined the police force, serving for only three months.

The motive behind his tragic decision is still unknown. Authorities have arrived at the scene and retrieved the body for post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the constable’s death.

Earlier this year, another distressing incident occurred in Assam’s Nagaon district, where a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan died by suicide following a domestic dispute.

The incident took place in Kampur, where the jawan, identified as Sanjeeb Lashkar, took his own life by hanging from a fan in his room.

Lashkar’s family claimed that he and his wife, Sweety Raja Lashkar, had been experiencing personal conflicts for several days, leading her to stay away from him at her maternal family’s residence in the Jajri area.

The couple had been married for 15 years and had one child together. Subsequently, the police arrived at the scene and made arrangements for the post-mortem examination.

These unfortunate incidents highlight the need for increased support and attention to the mental well-being of those serving in the security forces. It is essential to create a conducive environment that promotes open dialogue and ensures the emotional welfare of personnel, thereby preventing such tragic outcomes.