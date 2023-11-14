24 C
Assam: Gang of juvenile pickpocketers busted in Guwahati on children’s day

Guwahati, Nov 14: On the occasion of Children’s Day, a disheartening incident has emerged from Bhangagarh area in Guwahati. Reports suggest a gang of children engaging in petty crimes like pickpocketing has been causing trouble in the area.

Initial reports revealed that a girl aged between eight to nine was caught by the locals on Tuesday, while the rest of the gang escaped. Witnesses claim that this gang targets pedestrians, mostly when they are not paying attention, and the issue has been escalating in the area, posing a threat to people’s belongings.

The girl’s father handed her over to the police. Upon searching her belongings, Rs 36,050 in cash, believed to be from pickpocketing, was found.

The girl is currently at the Bhangagarh Police Station and will be handed over to the Child Welfare Department soon. Although she claims to be from Maligaon, her accent suggests she may originally be from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

