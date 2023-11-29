Assam Government pledges for 3 crore saplings next year under Amrit Brikshya Andolan

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 29 announced the government’s target of planting 3 crore saplings next year under Amrit Brikshya Andolan.

Speaking at the Certificate award ceremony of Guinness World Records held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that the state’s achievement is a collective efforts of all. With the planting of 1 crore saplings, the government now aims for a larger number for the next year.

Thanking the people of the state including ASHA workers, teachers, students, forest department, state police personnel and others for their support, CM Sarma said that this initiative under Amrit Brikshya Andolan was taken considering the financial benefits the state will reap from the saplings that were planted in September.

Noteworthy, Assam was awarded 10 Guinness World Records in a ceremony held in Guwahati today.