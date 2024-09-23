37 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...

Assam Governor Praises BSF for Unwavering Dedication

Assam Governor visited the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri and commended BSF personnel for their commitment and dedication in safeguarding the nation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria recently visited the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri, where he lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their unwavering dedication and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders. The Governor’s visit was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the security forces while protecting the 61-kilometer border that Assam shares with Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

During his visit, Governor Kataria interacted with BSF officers and personnel, acknowledging their tireless efforts in maintaining national security and preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration. He praised the force’s vigilance and resilience, particularly in areas prone to cross-border crime and challenging terrains.

Addressing the BSF personnel, the Governor expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam for their selfless service, especially in safeguarding the porous border under difficult conditions. He also reviewed the security infrastructure along the border and discussed ways to further enhance surveillance and security measures.

The Governor highlighted the critical role played by the BSF in securing the Indo-Bangladesh border and emphasized the need for continuous coordination between state and central authorities to address emerging challenges. He also commended the force for its proactive approach in engaging with local communities to maintain peace and security in the region.

Governor Kataria’s visit underscores the importance of border security in Assam, especially in light of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh while ensuring the protection of national interests. His remarks have been widely appreciated by the BSF personnel, boosting their morale as they continue to guard the country’s borders.

6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Re-elected as President of Assam Olympic Association

The Hills Times -
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects