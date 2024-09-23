HT Digital

September 23, Monday: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria recently visited the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri, where he lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their unwavering dedication and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders. The Governor’s visit was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the security forces while protecting the 61-kilometer border that Assam shares with Bangladesh.

During his visit, Governor Kataria interacted with BSF officers and personnel, acknowledging their tireless efforts in maintaining national security and preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration. He praised the force’s vigilance and resilience, particularly in areas prone to cross-border crime and challenging terrains.

Addressing the BSF personnel, the Governor expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam for their selfless service, especially in safeguarding the porous border under difficult conditions. He also reviewed the security infrastructure along the border and discussed ways to further enhance surveillance and security measures.

The Governor highlighted the critical role played by the BSF in securing the Indo-Bangladesh border and emphasized the need for continuous coordination between state and central authorities to address emerging challenges. He also commended the force for its proactive approach in engaging with local communities to maintain peace and security in the region.

Governor Kataria’s visit underscores the importance of border security in Assam, especially in light of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh while ensuring the protection of national interests. His remarks have been widely appreciated by the BSF personnel, boosting their morale as they continue to guard the country’s borders.