Guv visits South Salmara Mankachar district; acknowledges BSF’s contributions

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria embarked on a visit to South Salmara Mankachar district, where he engaged with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the Sahapara Border Outpost of the 45th Battalion. During his interaction, the Governor commended the dedication and commitment of the jawans who serve at the border. He recognized their crucial role in maintaining peace and safeguarding the nation’s borders. Governor Kataria also applauded the discipline and sacrifices made by the BSF personnel. He highlighted the vital contribution of women in the BSF and their significant roles in border security.

The Governor spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to border security, including his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the border troops. He praised the sacrifices made by jawans who willingly forego their family life for the sake of national security.

Governor Kataria later visited the Indo-Bangla border at Sahapara BoP and interacted with villagers residing along the border areas. In his address to the community, he emphasized the importance of education as a top priority for societal development. He encouraged people to embrace education, citing its potential to bring about positive change. During the visit, the MLA of Mankachar, Md Aminul Islam, accompanied the Governor and raised district-related issues.

The Governor underscored the significance of agricultural prosperity and encouraged villagers to adopt new and efficient farming methods to enhance their well-being. He informed the community about government schemes, including the PM KISAN initiative, and encouraged them to avail of the benefits.

The Governor’s visit also included a meeting at the District Commissioner’s office in Hatsingimari. He chaired a discussion with the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and department heads in the district to address various important matters. During the meeting, Governor Kataria urged the district administration to focus on improving the literacy rate, addressing issues such as dropout rates, and ensuring an appropriate student-teacher ratio. He emphasized the need for qualitative changes in the education sector of the district.

He also reviewed the progress of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Regarding Amrit Sarovar, the Governor advised the administration to consider beautification and enhance the utility of the sarovars for the public. He inquired about the status of the Jal Jeevan Mission and encouraged the district to achieve its targets before the deadline. He expressed satisfaction with the district’s progress in the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

Additionally, the Governor reviewed the works of the Public Works Department (PWD) and assessed the activities carried out by the department in the district.