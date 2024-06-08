32 C
Assam govt and Prasar Bharati collaborate to broadcast Lachit Barphukan Docuseries

In a significant initiative to honor the valorous legacy of the great Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati have joined forces to produce a docuseries that will be broadcast nationwide.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 8: The Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati have announced a 52-episode docuseries on Lachit Barphukan with a total budget of Rs 20 crore.

The series will highlight his defense against the Mughal invasion.

In a significant initiative to honor the valorous legacy of the great Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati have joined forces to produce a docuseries that will be broadcast nationwide.

The ambitious project was unveiled following a recent decision by the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The docuseries, comprising 52 episodes, will meticulously document the bravery and heroic maneuvers of Lachit Barphukan, who played a crucial role in defending the Ahom kingdom against the Mughal invasion in the 17th century.

The purpose of the series is to educate and inspire viewers about one of the most legendary figures in Assam’s rich history and heritage.

The Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati will jointly fund the production, with each contributing Rs 10 crore, amounting to a total budget of Rs 20 crore.

The docuseries will be presented to audiences nationwide through various platforms, including Akashvani, Doordarshan, and digital channels, ensuring extensive reach and accessibility.

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati is expected to be signed soon.

