Assam Govt announces financial aid for unorganized workers on eShram portal

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: The Assam Government has announced a significant financial relief measure aimed at unorganized workers registered with the eShram portal, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

The initiative, headed by the Department of Labour Welfare, will provide financial assistance to workers who either lost their lives or were injured in accidents before March 31, 2022.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office, this scheme is applicable to all unorganized workers who registered on the eShram portal between August 2021 and March 2022.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Dept.of Labour Welfare, Govt of Assam will provide financial assistance to unorganized workers registered in eShram portal between Aug’ 2021 and Mar’ 2022 and who lost their lives or were injured in accidents prior to Mar’ 31, 2022.”

Under this scheme, the families of deceased workers are entitled to receive Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

Additionally, workers who sustained injuries due to accidents during the eligible period can claim up to Rs 1 lakh in financial aid.

The State Government has further informed that eligible workers or their legal heirs can apply for this assistance at their respective Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office or the nearest Labour Welfare office.

“Eligible workers or their legal heirs can apply at the DC Office or the nearest Labour Welfare office”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.