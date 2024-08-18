27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
Assam Govt announces financial aid for unorganized workers on eShram portal

The initiative, headed by the Department of Labour Welfare, will provide financial assistance to workers who either lost their lives or were injured in accidents before March 31, 2022.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: The Assam Government has announced a significant financial relief measure aimed at unorganized workers registered with the eShram portal, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

The initiative, headed by the Department of Labour Welfare, will provide financial assistance to workers who either lost their lives or were injured in accidents before March 31, 2022.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office, this scheme is applicable to all unorganized workers who registered on the eShram portal between August 2021 and March 2022.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Dept.of Labour Welfare, Govt of Assam will provide financial assistance to unorganized workers registered in eShram portal between Aug’ 2021 and Mar’ 2022 and who lost their lives or were injured in accidents prior to Mar’ 31, 2022.”

Under this scheme, the families of deceased workers are entitled to receive Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

Additionally, workers who sustained injuries due to accidents during the eligible period can claim up to Rs 1 lakh in financial aid.

The State Government has further informed that eligible workers or their legal heirs can apply for this assistance at their respective Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office or the nearest Labour Welfare office.

“Eligible workers or their legal heirs can apply at the DC Office or the nearest Labour Welfare office”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
