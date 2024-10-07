25.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 7, 2024
Assam Govt distributes 385 appointment letters in health, education sectors

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: In a significant step towards fulfilling the Assam Government’s employment promise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 385 candidates across the Health and Education departments at an event held in the GMCH Auditorium, Guwahati, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X highlighted the government’s commitment to job creation.

He wrote, “The promise was to provide 1 lakh appointments, but today we have surpassed 1.25 lakh, and we are on track to reach 1.6 lakh appointments by May 2025.”

The distribution included 284 candidates appointed in various educational roles and 101 candidates selected as Medical Officers (Ayur) under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The educational appointments spanned across the Directorate of Technical Education, Directorate of Higher Education, and the Directorate of SCERT.

Notably, 136 candidates were appointed as Lecturers in Polytechnics, 47 as Senior Instructors, 78 as Assistant Professors, 3 as Librarians, and 20 as Lecturers under SCERT.

The event was graced by the presence of Commissioner & Secretary of Health P. Ashok Babu and Secretary of Higher Education Narayan Konwar.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Assam CM inaugurates Soil Health Cards, Krishi Kendras to empower farmers

The Hills Times -
