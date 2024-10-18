Assam Govt inspects Guwahati Airport Terminal to boost capacity by 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: The Assam Government visited the site of the upcoming New International Terminal Building at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to inspect the progress of construction, the Chief Secretary to the State Government announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Secretary informed that the terminal’s construction is in full swing, and it is set to significantly enhance the airport’s capacity and passenger experience.

The new terminal, which will provide a sprawling floor area of 1,40,934 square meters, as compared to the current terminal’s 20,000 square meters, will be equipped to handle 13.1 million passengers annually by 2030, or 3,879 passengers per hour.

Meanwhile, the project is expected to be operational by July 2025.

Additionally, a unique feature of the terminal’s design is its inspiration from Assam’s native Kopou Phool (Foxtail Orchid) and the region’s rich flora, creating a rainforest-like experience for passengers arriving at the terminal.

The new facility will support India’s Act East Policy, by enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in the Northeast.

The Chief Secretary further extended best wishes to Shri Ashwin Ji, CEO of Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), and his team for their efforts in executing the project.

Once completed, this modern terminal will position Guwahati as a key hub in the region, supporting both domestic and international travel and boosting the Northeast’s infrastructure development.