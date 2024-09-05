Assam Govt launches Abhinandan Loan Scheme 2.0 on Teachers’ Day

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: In a significant step toward promoting higher education opportunities in Assam, the state government has launched the second edition of the Abhinandan Education Loan Subsidy Schemen on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office emphasized the government’s focus on empowering the youth through access to quality education.

“The Government of Assam, led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, focuses largely on promoting higher education opportunities for students in the state. One key initiative is the Abhinandan Education Loan Subsidy Scheme 2.0, which will start accepting applications today on Teachers’ Day”, read the statement.

The scheme, which aims to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families, will offer a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 on education loans.

Notably, eligible candidates must be permanent residents of Assam and have taken an education loan between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024.

Loans sanctioned for amounts below Rs 2 lakh, or those classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), will not be eligible for the subsidy.

Additionally, children of sitting MPs, MLAs, and government employees are excluded from the benefits under the scheme.

Applications will be open from September 5, 2024, to October 20, 2024, for a total of 45 days.

Students can apply through the Assam government’s digital platform, providing required documentation such as domicile proof, identity documents, and loan details.