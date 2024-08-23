29 C
Assam Govt proposes to designate Manipuri Associate Official Language in 4 dists

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: The Assam Government put forth a proposal to designate Manipuri as the Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak Valley along with Hojai located in the central region of the state, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika presented The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Home and Political Department.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, Sarma noted that a significant portion of the population in Barak Valley and other areas of the state communicates in the Manipuri language, and there have been ongoing requests for its official recognition.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, on the micro-blogging site X, expressed his deep appreciation for his Assam counterpart.

He wrote, “I highly appreciate Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji for the proposal to make “Manipuri” as the Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak Valley along with Hojai in Assam.”

Singh further highlighted that the initiative will represent a crucial advancement in safeguarding and promoting the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Manipuri community within the state of Assam.

“This decision will be a significant step towards the preservation & protection of the cultural, social and linguistic identity of the Manipuris in the state of Assam”, he added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
