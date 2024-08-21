Assam Govt provides Rs 2 crore assistance to boost tea gardens infrastructure

29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The Assam Government has initiated a significant program to enhance the infrastructure of tea gardens, coinciding with the bicentenary celebration of Assam tea and its tourism industry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister informed that the initiative will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2 crore to selected tea estates that fulfill specific criteria.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “To celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea and promote its tourism potential, we are extending financial assistance to select Tea gardens, who meet certain criteria, of upto ₹2cr to develop their infrastructure and attract tourists from the world over.”

The primary objective of this investment is to upgrade these tea gardens, positioning them as attractive tourist destinations for visitors worldwide, stated Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma also mentioned that 34 tea gardens have recently been chosen to receive support from this program, representing a crucial advancement in promoting tea tourism within the state.

“This scheme will enhance facilities at tea gardens and propel them as centres of tourist attraction. Recently, 34 such tea gardens were alloted the assistance under the scheme”, the Chief Minister added.

