Assam Govt to launch screening camp for children with heart, blood disorders

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: The Assam Government is set to launch a statewide medical screening camp for children from 1st to 10th September 2024, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The camp will provide comprehensive medical support for children aged 0-18 years who are suffering from complicated heart diseases and blood-related disorders.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The Government of Assam, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, is conducting a statewide medical screening camp from 1st to 10th September 2024, dedicated to children aged 0-18 years with complicated heart diseases and blood-related disorders.”

The program promises healthcare support, including essential referrals to designated hospitals for those in need.

Additionally, the initiative will ensure that children with conditions such as congenital heart disease, leukemia, thalassemia, and other rare blood disorders receive timely and adequate medical care.

The screening camp will take place across various locations in Assam, with specific dates and centers designated for each region.

Meanwhile, parents are encouraged to bring their children to these camps, where healthcare professionals will assess their conditions and provide necessary medical interventions or referrals.

“This initiative ensures 100% healthcare support, including necessary referrals to designated hospitals”, the Chief Minister’s Office further added.