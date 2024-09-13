33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Minister Pegu inaugurates 2 Skill Education Labs at Pub Guwahati School

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu revealed that the new facilities would offer training in Retail Marketing and Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS).

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: In a significant move to boost skill-based education in Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has inaugurated two specialized labs focused on skill development at Pub Guwahati High School, the Minister announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu revealed that the new facilities would offer training in Retail Marketing and Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS).

He wrote, “Today, I inaugurated two labs on skill education—Retail Marketing and IT/ITeS at Pub Guwahati High School.”

He also informed that the initiative is part of Assam’s broader effort to integrate skill training into school curricula in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), a central policy aimed at enhancing vocational and skill education across India.

The Education Minister further stated that all secondary schools in the state will soon be equipped with similar labs and workshops to ensure that students receive hands-on training in various skill domains alongside traditional academic subjects.

- Advertisement -

“Skill training in alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) will now be a part of school education and all secondary schools will be equipped with labs/workshop”, Pegu added.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt highlights Jal Jeevan Mission success; beneficiary expresses gratitude

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India