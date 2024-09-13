Minister Pegu inaugurates 2 Skill Education Labs at Pub Guwahati School

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: In a significant move to boost skill-based education in Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has inaugurated two specialized labs focused on skill development at Pub Guwahati High School, the Minister announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu revealed that the new facilities would offer training in Retail Marketing and Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS).

He wrote, “Today, I inaugurated two labs on skill education—Retail Marketing and IT/ITeS at Pub Guwahati High School.”

Today, I inaugurated two labs on skill education—Retail Marketing and IT/ITeS at Pub Guwahati High School. Skill training in alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) will now be a part of school education and all secondary schools will be equipped with… pic.twitter.com/5Tiw5tZFsO — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) September 13, 2024

He also informed that the initiative is part of Assam’s broader effort to integrate skill training into school curricula in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), a central policy aimed at enhancing vocational and skill education across India.

The Education Minister further stated that all secondary schools in the state will soon be equipped with similar labs and workshops to ensure that students receive hands-on training in various skill domains alongside traditional academic subjects.

“Skill training in alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) will now be a part of school education and all secondary schools will be equipped with labs/workshop”, Pegu added.