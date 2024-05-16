Assam: Guwahati doctor under scanner over harassment charges, suspended

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 16: A recent incident at S.J.N Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati’s Panjabari has led to the suspension of a senior faculty member over allegations of physical harassment involving two female students.

- Advertisement -

The suspended individual, Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, serves as a Reader in the Department of Organon Medicine at the hospital.

According to reports, two female students from the homeopathic medical college came forward with complaints of harassment against Dr. Choudhury. Following these serious allegations, a show cause notice was issued to the doctor, requesting an explanation for his actions. However, despite the opportunity to defend himself, Dr. Choudhury failed to provide any convincing justification for his behavior.

Consequently, in response to the gravity of the situation and the lack of satisfactory explanation from Dr. Choudhury, the Medical education department took swift action by suspending him from his duties with immediate effect. The decision to suspend Dr. Choudhury was made in accordance with the established protocols and regulations governing professional conduct within educational institutions.

A statement from the Medical education department outlined the rationale behind Dr. Choudhury’s suspension, citing “gross misconduct” as the primary reason. The suspension will remain in effect pending further investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

- Advertisement -

This incident underscores the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment within educational institutions, particularly in healthcare settings where students are entrusted with the responsibility of learning and practicing medicine. The suspension serves as a reminder of the institution’s commitment to upholding ethical standards and ensuring the well-being of its students.