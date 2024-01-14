16 C
Assam: Guwahati youth injured in violent gang attack, robbed

Guwahati, Jan 14: In a shocking incident, a young man was brutally assaulted by a group of four to five individuals in the Basistha locality of Guwahati on Saturday night.

The victim, Pankaj Chakraborty, suffered severe injuries on his forehead, abdomen and face due to the attack. Arvind Singh and Karan Mahato have been accused of orchestrating this assault.

The gang also reportedly robbed Chakraborty, stealing all his belongings including his mobile phone. Following the incident, Chakraborty lodged a complaint at the Basistha police station.

While the city police have initiated an investigation into the matter, no arrests have been made so far.

