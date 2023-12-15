Assam: Junior engineer held for allegedly demanding bribe in Morigaon

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Assam on Thursday apprehended a junior engineer for allegedly demading a bribe from a person for processing a pending bills under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Morigaon.
The accused identifed as Nabajuoti Tamuli and he was posted in the office of executive engineer, PHE department in Morigaon.
“On 14/12/23, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nabajyoti Tamuli, Junior Engineer of O/O Executive Engineer, PHE, Dist- Morigaon after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing pending bills under Jal Jeevan Mission,” DVAC wrote on micro-blogging site X.