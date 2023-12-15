21 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...

Assam: Junior engineer held for allegedly demanding bribe in Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Assam on Thursday apprehended a junior engineer for allegedly demading a bribe from a person for processing a pending bills under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Morigaon.

The accused identifed as Nabajuoti Tamuli and he was posted in the office of executive engineer, PHE department in Morigaon.

- Advertisement -

“On 14/12/23, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nabajyoti Tamuli, Junior Engineer of O/O Executive Engineer, PHE, Dist- Morigaon after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing pending bills under Jal Jeevan Mission,” DVAC wrote on micro-blogging site X.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ulfa-I claims responsibility for bomb blast near Army camp in Jorhat

The Hills Times - 0