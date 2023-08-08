Assam: Kaziranga National Park to get 32 km of elevated road

August 8, 2023: A 32 km long elevated road corridor will shortly be built through Kaziranga National Park, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

He said that the state government will also spend Rs 4,000 crores on a tunnel that will cross the Brahmaputra river.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister remarked, “You all know and have heard that we are planning to construct a 32 km flyover with an elevated corridor and we believe that very soon we can implement this project in a real sense.” on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Along with that, we have also started work on a large project to build a tunnel costing Rs 4,000 crores beneath the Brahmaputra river, linking Kamar gaon in Golaghat district to Gohpur. You may have seen this tunnel in a movie, says Sharma.

Along with that, Sharma adds, “We have also taken on another significant project to build a tunnel costing Rs 4,000 crores beneath the Brahmaputra river connecting Kamar gaon in Golaghat district to Gohpur where you will pass through the tunnel underwater, as you may have seen in a movie.

The Indian government has issued a call for bids for this project in the interim. “We do anticipate that the project will begin quickly because DPR is almost finished.”, said CM Sarma.