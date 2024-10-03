Assam launches Abhinandan Subsidy 2.0, offers upto Rs 50,000 relief

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: The Assam Government has launched the Abhinandan Education Loan Subsidy Scheme 2.0, a financial relief initiative for students pursuing higher education, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The scheme, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 on education loans, helping to ease the financial burden on both students and their families.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, is launching the Abhinandan Education Loan Subsidy Scheme 2.0, offering up to ₹50,000 in subsidy to ease the financial burden on students and parents.”

The Government of Assam, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, is launching the Abhinandan Education Loan Subsidy Scheme 2.0, offering up to ₹50,000 in subsidy to ease the financial burden on students and parents.



Students with education loans sanctioned between… pic.twitter.com/2X7ocDHrMJ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 3, 2024

Additionally, students whose education loans were sanctioned between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024 are eligible to apply for the scheme.

“Students with education loans sanctioned between 01/04/2020 and 31/03/2024 are eligible to apply”, the CMO added.

- Advertisement -

Interested applicants can apply by visiting the portal at (dids.assam.gov.in) between September 5, 2024, and October 20, 2024.

The process involves logging in with a mobile number and OTP, searching for the “Abhinandan Scheme,” and filling out the application form with the required documents.

For further assistance or queries, applicants can contact the toll-free number (1800 2026 256) or email (dids-assam@assam.gov.in).

“To apply, visit: dids.assam.gov.in. For more details, call 1800 2026 256 or email dids-assam@assam.gov.in”, the CMO further stated.