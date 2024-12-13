Assam makes remarkable strides in Swachh Mission-Gramin

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Assam has made significant strides in its journey toward rural cleanliness and sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Friday.

A review meeting, held virtually and chaired by the State’s Chief Secretary, highlighted the state’s achievements in transforming rural areas into Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model Villages.

The meeting, held under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, included District Commissioners, senior officials, and key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Keerthi Jalli, Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), presented a comprehensive district-wise update, showcasing the rapid progress made since mid-September.

According to the data, as of December 11, 2024, Assam’s overall ODF Plus Model Village coverage has reached an impressive 75.34%, a notable increase from 45% recorded on September 16, 2024.

Among the highlights, 14 districts, including Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sibsagar, and South Salmara Mankachar, have achieved 100% ODF Plus Model Village status.

The review meeting also outlined the roadmap to sustain and accelerate these achievements. Stakeholders were urged to intensify field inspections to ensure comprehensive toilet coverage under the Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) scheme.

Additionally, special emphasis was placed on engaging Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and community organizations to promote the proper use and upkeep of Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs).

The discussion also addressed innovative methods to manage greywater, encouraging its use for household activities such as kitchen gardening and irrigation.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to expedite ongoing construction projects to meet targets promptly.

Solid Waste Management (SWM) operations across the state also came under review during the meeting.

Officials explored the use of recycled plastic waste for road construction and its application in building materials for IHHLs and PMAY-G houses.

Meanwhile, strategies for improving waste management in rural areas were also discussed to create sustainable and hygienic living environments.

Another key initiative highlighted was the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating (SGLR) System, launched recently in the Kaziranga region.

To date, 25 hospitality facilities in the Kaziranga area have been certified under the SGLR System.

Furthermore, District Commissioners were instructed to collaborate with resort and hotel owners to promote this initiative across Assam.