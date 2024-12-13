16 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

Assam makes remarkable strides in Swachh Mission-Gramin

A review meeting, held virtually and chaired by the State’s Chief Secretary, highlighted the state’s achievements in transforming rural areas into Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model Villages

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Assam has made significant strides in its journey toward rural cleanliness and sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

A review meeting, held virtually and chaired by the State’s Chief Secretary, highlighted the state’s achievements in transforming rural areas into Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model Villages.

Related Posts:

The meeting, held under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, included District Commissioners, senior officials, and key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Keerthi Jalli, Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), presented a comprehensive district-wise update, showcasing the rapid progress made since mid-September.

According to the data, as of December 11, 2024, Assam’s overall ODF Plus Model Village coverage has reached an impressive 75.34%, a notable increase from 45% recorded on September 16, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Among the highlights, 14 districts, including Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sibsagar, and South Salmara Mankachar, have achieved 100% ODF Plus Model Village status.

The review meeting also outlined the roadmap to sustain and accelerate these achievements. Stakeholders were urged to intensify field inspections to ensure comprehensive toilet coverage under the Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) scheme.

Additionally, special emphasis was placed on engaging Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and community organizations to promote the proper use and upkeep of Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs).

The discussion also addressed innovative methods to manage greywater, encouraging its use for household activities such as kitchen gardening and irrigation.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, efforts are underway to expedite ongoing construction projects to meet targets promptly.

Solid Waste Management (SWM) operations across the state also came under review during the meeting.

Officials explored the use of recycled plastic waste for road construction and its application in building materials for IHHLs and PMAY-G houses.

Meanwhile, strategies for improving waste management in rural areas were also discussed to create sustainable and hygienic living environments.

Another key initiative highlighted was the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating (SGLR) System, launched recently in the Kaziranga region.

To date, 25 hospitality facilities in the Kaziranga area have been certified under the SGLR System.

Furthermore, District Commissioners were instructed to collaborate with resort and hotel owners to promote this initiative across Assam.

5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Deputy CM releases book on Buddhist teachings

The Hills Times -
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter