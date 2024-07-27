Assam Man Dies of Heatstroke in Rangia Amid Severe Heat Wave

HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of the ongoing heat wave, a man in Rangia, Assam, has died of heatstroke. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ramesh Das, succumbed to the extreme heat conditions on Thursday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred as Assam continues to grapple with a severe heat wave, with temperatures soaring across the state. Local authorities have confirmed that Das was working outdoors when he began exhibiting symptoms of heat exhaustion. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

This unfortunate event has prompted health officials to issue urgent advisories to the public, emphasizing the need to take precautions during the intense heat. Residents are being advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of heatstroke such as dizziness, nausea, or rapid heartbeat.

Rangia and other parts of Assam have been experiencing unusually high temperatures, with meteorological departments recording a significant rise over the past week. The state government has activated emergency measures, including setting up cooling centers and distributing water and electrolyte packets to vulnerable populations.

Dr. Suresh Sharma, a local health official, expressed his condolences and urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines. “This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extreme heat. We urge everyone to take necessary precautions and look out for each other, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Community leaders and local organizations are also stepping up efforts to raise awareness about heat-related illnesses and provide support to those affected. Volunteers are distributing pamphlets with tips on staying cool and recognizing the signs of heatstroke.

As Assam continues to battle the heat wave, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to implement additional measures to safeguard public health. The tragic death of Ramesh Das underscores the urgent need for vigilance and community support during this challenging time.