Assam marks industrial growth’s new era, secures Rs 50,000 cr

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Assam has secured Rs 50,000 crore in investments over the past three years, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s industrial history, Minister of Commerce, Industries, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah announced on Sunday.

The Minister mentioned major corporations, including Tata, Adani, Reliance, Airbus, Pepsi, and Dassault, as key investors set to play a role in Assam’s industrial growth.

He also informed that the wave of investment is being seen as a major boost to the state’s economy, creating opportunities for employment and infrastructure development.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Borah stated, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led Government of Assam, a new era of rapid industrial growth and development has been ushered in—unprecedented in the state’s history since independence.”

— Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) September 15, 2024

Borah further expressed confidence in Assam’s continued upward trajectory, emphasizing that the growing support and trust of the people will further propel the state towards sustained progress.

“With the ever-growing love, support and confidence of the people, this upward trajectory of progress will undoubtedly continue to soar”, Borah added.