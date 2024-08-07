29 C
Assam Minister Bimal Bora reviews CGD Network implementation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Assam Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora held a critical meeting to review the implementation of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Networks, Minister Bora informed on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Bora stated, “The Govt of Assam under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya implemented the Assam City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2022 in its commitment to promote a robust city gas distribution network, thereby enhancing energy access and security and encouraging clean energy usage to reduce pollution and health risks.”

The purpose of the meeting was to guarantee the prompt supply of cooking gas and transportation fuel, in accordance with the previously established schedules.

Additionally, Minister Bora emphasized the importance of aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision for an Aatmanirbhar Asom.

Furthermore, by emphasizing the crucial role of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Bora indicated that the government is actively seeking opportunities for these enterprises to fulfill the requirements of CGD companies.

The policy will also play a significant role in enhancing economic growth through infrastructure development and job creation, fostering sustainable urban development while enriching quality of life, Bora informed.

This initiative is expected to promote self-sufficiency, stimulate economic development, and empower MSMEs to expand their operations.

“All stakeholders were instructed to ensure compliance with the highest safety standards and the expeditious completion of all post pipe-laying activities,” Bora added.

