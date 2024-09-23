28 C
Union Minister Kumaraswamy visits Assam to assess industrial development

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: Assam Minister of Commerce, Industries and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, expressed his gratitude and privilege in welcoming Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on his arrival in Guwahati, a press release said on Monday.

The Union Minister’s visit is aimed at reviewing the state’s industrial development, which has been witnessing significant growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Bimal Borah shared, “Extremely privileged to welcome Hon’ble Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Ministry of Steel, Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his arrival at Guwahati.”

During his stay, Union Minister Kumaraswamy is expected to hold meetings with state officials and industry leaders to discuss the ongoing projects and explore opportunities for further development.

Meanwhile, Assam has been striving to attract investments and enhance its industrial landscape, particularly in the sectors of heavy industries and steel, which are seen as crucial for the state’s economic growth.

Moreover, the visit by the Union Minister is anticipated to bring renewed momentum to these efforts, aligning with the state’s vision of becoming a major industrial hub in the entire Northeast India.

“The Hon’ble Minister is here to review the industrial development of the state which has embarked on a new trajectory of growth and development under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya”, Borah added.

