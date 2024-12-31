18 C
Assam Panchayat Elections: final voter list released for 27 districts

The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: The State Election Commission has officially unveiled the final voter list for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in Assam, set to take place across 27 districts, a press release said on Tuesday.

The updated voter list includes a total of 1,80,14,913 eligible voters, comprising 90,60,640 male voters, 89,53,865 female voters, and 408 third-gender voters.

Meanwhile, these elections will cover 397 Zilla Parishad Councils (ZPCs) and 181 Anchalik Panchayats (APs).

Additionally, elections will be held in 21,920 wards across 2,192 Gram Panchayats (GPs), highlighting the extensive scale of the electoral process.

Furthermore, to ensure smooth conduct, 24,884 polling stations will be set up across the state.

Voting in each Gram Panchayat will also be organized ward-by-ward, enabling an orderly and transparent process for all participants.

