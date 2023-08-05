Assam Police apprehends three for assault on APDCL employees

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam Police arrested three individuals on Friday in connection with a violent attack on APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) employees at Dumardaha Pt-IV under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district, as informed by Assam DGP GP Singh.

The incident occurred during an anti-theft campaign when a group of criminals involved in power theft brutally assaulted the sub-divisional engineer of APDCL’s Gauripur sub-division and two outsourced linemen. The assailants also stole the engineer’s mobile phone.

The attack took place while the APDCL team was conducting a raid to combat the unlawful use of electric motors in the area. The miscreants, identified as Ashraf Ali, Majidur Sheikh, Afizur Rahman, Hafizur, Nulu, and others, launched a surprise attack from behind, severely injuring SDO Manzoorul Haque and two other employees.

Due to the severity of their injuries, all three victims were initially rushed to the Gauripur Community Health Centre but were later transferred to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Assam DGP GP Singh took to Twitter to respond to the incident, stating, “Reference assault on APDCL officials at Balajan under Gauripur Police station – @Dhubri_Police has been instructed to take lawful action. Three accused persons have already been arrested. Rest would be arrested soon. No one would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty.”

A FIR has been registered at the Gauripur Police Station in connection with the incident, and a dedicated police team is conducting a thorough investigation.

The assault on the APDCL employees has raised concerns about the safety and security of personnel carrying out essential anti-theft drives. The authorities have pledged to take strict action against those responsible for the attack to ensure the safety of government officials on duty.