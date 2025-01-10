STF Assam seize heroin, stolen mobiles; 2 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a major planned operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam achieved a significant breakthrough in its fight against drug trafficking and associated crimes, the police officials informed on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of STF personnel, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted raids at 14th Mile and Tamulikuchi under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of two individuals who were found in possession of a range of incriminating items.

Among the seizures were 21 vials of heroin weighing 27.73 grams, 14 stolen mobile phones, Rs 22,775 in cash, 10 empty vials, 21 syringes, and an additional mobile handset.

— STF Assam (@STFAssam) January 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the heroin, packaged in small vials, is believed to have been prepared for sale, indicating the involvement of an organized network.

The stolen mobile phones recovered from the suspects suggest links to other criminal activities.

The STF team carried out the operation with precision, ensuring that the suspects were apprehended without incident.

The two individuals are now in custody and are being interrogated to gather information about the larger network behind the supply and distribution of the drugs, as well as the source of the stolen mobile phones.