Assam Police bust fake Indian currency notes racket, arrest two

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Nov 2: Assam Police on November 2 arrested two persons and busted fake Indian currency notes racket in Morigaon following a raid.

- Advertisement -

Acting on variable inputs, Morigaon Police conducted a search operation and seized materials used to make ‘fake Indian currency note’ in connection with MBT PS Case no 222/23.

The arrested persons have been identified as Putul Das and Biswajytoi Nath, both residents of Mikirbheta in Morigaon.

The accused persons have been taken into police custody and necessary legal proceedings initiated against them.