Assam Police Foil Infiltration Bid, Deport Three Bangladeshi Nationals

HT DIgital

SRIBHUMI, Mar 26: In a swift operation, the Assam Police thwarted an infiltration attempt in Sribhumi district, arresting three individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals on March 25. The apprehended individuals, Md. Hassan, Md. Alamin Mia, and Md. Saiful Islam, were immediately deported to their country of origin, underscoring the state’s firm stance on illegal border crossings.

- Advertisement -

The operation was carried out efficiently and decisively, ensuring that the infiltrators were repatriated without delay. This action highlights Assam’s proactive approach to border security and its commitment to preventing unauthorized entries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the efforts of the police in tackling illegal infiltration. Taking to social media, he lauded the Sribhumi Police for their swift response, stating:

“@sribhumipolice continues its crackdown on infiltration. Three Bangladeshi nationals apprehended. All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border. Good job @assampolice!”

Meanwhile, the Central Government recently informed the Supreme Court that 13 out of 63 Bangladeshi nationals detained at Assam’s Matia transit camp have been successfully deported. During a court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both the Centre and the Assam government, told a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan that discussions are ongoing to repatriate the remaining illegal immigrants housed in Assam’s detention centres.

- Advertisement -

With heightened security measures and stringent action against illegal migration, Assam continues its crackdown on cross-border infiltration, reinforcing its commitment to national security.