Assam: Police seize containers filled with brown sugar in Sipajhar

HT Digital,

Sipajhar, Oct 3: In a major drug bust, the legal authorities in Assam’s Sipajhar seized a cache of narcotics concealed within an Alto vehicle.

A total of 18 containers filled with brown sugar were found concealed within a vehicle’s tank. The vehicle’s owner reportedly escaped arrest by absconding from the scene upon noticing police presence.

The narcotics seized are estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore. The vehicle implicated in the smuggling attempt bore the registration number AS-01-JC-6604. This operation highlights the continuous efforts to fight drug trafficking in the region.