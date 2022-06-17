Assam: Pregnant Elephant Found Dead in Hojai

HT Hojai corespondent

Hojai: Amid flash floods across the state, a pregnant elephant was found dead in Hojai district on Friday morning.

The carcass was recovered near Daria Basti village under Nandapur Panchayat at Salbagan area under Nandapur forest beat reserve.

According to sources, the lifeless body of the elephant was first spotted by a local named Ramakant Ram, an inhabitant of Village Daria Basti after which, they informed forest officials.

The cause of its death is yet to be ascertained, sources added.

Meanwhile, forest officials suspect that the elephant died due to pregnancy-related issues.

Photo captions: A pregnant elephant was found dead at Daria Basti village under Nandapur Forest Beat at Salbagan reserve in Hojai district on Friday morning.