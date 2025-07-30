33.3 C
Assam Revises School Timings in Kamrup Metro from August 1

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 30: The government of Assam has issued new school timings for schools within Kamrup Metro district, with the new schedule to be implemented from August 1, 2025. The order was made by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordinator (DMC) after discussions with the District Commissioner.

In accordance with the authorities, the change in school timing is meant to foster public health and a more effective routine for students and personnel, particularly considering seasonal and logistical considerations.

According to the new schedule, the Higher Secondary and Secondary schools will now function from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, increasing the school hours by 30 minutes. This increase is meant to maximize instructional time without affecting the health and convenience of students.

Yet, the government has decided to keep the current schedules for Lower Primary (L.P.) and Middle English (M.E.) schools intact. L.P. schools will still operate between 7:30 AM and 11:30 AM, whereas M.E. schools will still be operational from 7:30 AM to 12:00 noon, as stipulated in the earlier directive promulgated on June 10. The authorities have made it clear that the new timing will hold until further notice. Educational institutions and teaching staff have been instructed to adopt the new schedule accordingly and arrange as and when required for a seamless shift.

The Hills Times
