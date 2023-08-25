Assam Rifles conducts career counseling program

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 24: Assam Rifles Battalion, operating under the aegis of HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), orchestrated a ‘Career Counseling Program’ for students in class 11 and 12 at Chariduar Higher Secondary School in Chariduar, Sonitpur.

The primary objective of this event was to offer guidance to students for making well-informed and appropriate decisions regarding their future educational endeavors. The program aimed to provide comprehensive support, guidance, and information, aiding students in exploring their interests, strengths, and aspirations and connecting them with suitable career pathways.

Upon conclusion of the event, students received essential guidance for the National Defence Academy entrance examination and other defense entry exams. The information included details about eligibility criteria, preparation strategies, exam prerequisites, and schedules.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 305 students and seven teachers, who eagerly engaged with the program’s offerings.