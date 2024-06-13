32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp For Internally Displaced People in Jiribam District

The initiative forms a vital component of Assam Rifles' ongoing humanitarian assistance program, aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families amidst the prevailing security situation.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 13: Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp and distributed essential relief materials to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Jiribam district, as announced in a press release on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative forms a vital component of Assam Rifles’ ongoing humanitarian assistance program, aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families amidst the prevailing security situation.

The medical camp attracted a substantial number of IDPs, who benefited from medical checkups, treatments, and provision of necessary medicines. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles administered these services, with particular focus on addressing the immediate health needs of children, the elderly, and expectant mothers.

In addition to medical aid, Assam Rifles distributed relief materials including rations, clothing, and sanitary/hygiene kits. These provisions are intended to offer immediate relief and support the daily requirements of displaced families, ensuring access to fundamental necessities during these challenging times.

Amidst the ongoing security concerns in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively engaged in upholding peace, law, and order in the region. Their efforts transcend security measures, encompassing the provision of humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Army Conducts Exercise JAL RAHAT For Flood Relief In IIT...

The Hills Times -