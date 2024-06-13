Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp For Internally Displaced People in Jiribam District

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 13: Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp and distributed essential relief materials to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Jiribam district, as announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The initiative forms a vital component of Assam Rifles’ ongoing humanitarian assistance program, aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families amidst the prevailing security situation.

The medical camp attracted a substantial number of IDPs, who benefited from medical checkups, treatments, and provision of necessary medicines. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles administered these services, with particular focus on addressing the immediate health needs of children, the elderly, and expectant mothers.

In addition to medical aid, Assam Rifles distributed relief materials including rations, clothing, and sanitary/hygiene kits. These provisions are intended to offer immediate relief and support the daily requirements of displaced families, ensuring access to fundamental necessities during these challenging times.

Amidst the ongoing security concerns in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively engaged in upholding peace, law, and order in the region. Their efforts transcend security measures, encompassing the provision of humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population.