Assam sees all-time high paddy procurement at 5.85 lakh MT: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, June 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has recorded the highest ever paddy procurement with the purchase of over 5.85 lakh metric tonnes of the grain.

In a post on X, Sarma said that the total figure will rise further in the coming days as the procurement will continue till June 30.

“Milestone achieved in paddy procurement – We are pleased to share that, for the first time ever, Assam has achieved its full paddy procurement target for the year 2024–25,” Sarma said.

Of the target of 5,85,500 MT, the various state-run agencies have procured 5,85,012.75 MT of paddy till Sunday, he said.

“With the procurement window open till 30th June, we are confident that the final figure will surpass the target, marking a new chapter in Assam’s agricultural growth story,” he added. (PTI)