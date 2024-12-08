19 C
Assam sees significant decline in road traffic fatalities in 2024: DGP

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a noteworthy achievement for road safety in Assam, the state has recorded a substantial decrease in road traffic fatalities, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Sunday.

Highlighting the improvement in road safety measures, DGP Singh on the micro-blogging site X revealed that the state witnessed a 24.48% reduction in fatalities in November 2024 compared to the same month in 2023.

He wrote, “Road Traffic Accidents data for the state of Assam – In terms of fatalities for the month of November, Assam registered a decline of 24.48% as compared to November of last year.”

Furthermore, a cumulative analysis from January to November 2024 indicates a 14.28% decline in road traffic fatalities compared to the corresponding period last year.

“From January till November cumulatively the state has shown a decline by 14.28% as compared to the Same period of last year”, he added.

Gorlosa inaugurates Walk Trek at GU’s Regional Botanical Centre

