Thursday, November 30, 2023
Assam: Senior Assistant of sub registrar cum marriage office caught red handed while accepting bribe, arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Boko, Nov 29: A senior assistant working at sub-registrar cum marriage officer office was caught red handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant in Boko on November 29.

The accused officer identified as Pranita Baishya, was caught red handed by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department who acted upon receiving information about the incident.

As per reports, the officer was accepting bribe money from the complainant for processing mutation related work.

 

