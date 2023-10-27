Assam: Student ends life in Mariani after teacher ask her to ‘unbutton her shirt’

HT Digital,

Mariani, Oct 27: An eighth-grade student from Jangal Block High School in Mariani, Assam was found dead, hanging from a tree in her backyard, in a shocking incident that has raised concerns of teacher misconduct.

The student’s parents, Nelson Tuti and Geslina Tuti, allege that a school teacher’s harassment led to their daughter’s suicide.

They claim the teacher had humiliated their daughter in front of her classmates on October 25, a day celebrated as Dashami.

The girl, unable to bear the humiliation, took her own life, said her grieving mother. The parents also revealed that they had previously lodged a complaint with the school principal against the accused teacher, but no action was taken.

Following the tragic event, an FIR has been filed against the teacher at the Mariani Police Station, with investigations currently underway.