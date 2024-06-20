Assam Targets 2025 Completion for Mangaldai Bypass

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the construction of the Mangaldai bypass is targeted for completion by 2025.

He made this disclosure during a recent event, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure.

The newly constructed bypass aims to alleviate traffic congestion and spur economic growth in Mangaldai.

“The construction progress has not been as swift as desired. Our aim is to complete the Mangaldai bypass by 2025,” said Sarma while addressing reporters.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited Mangaldoi to take stock of the progress of the Mangaldoi Bypass in NH 15. HCM noted the progress and quality of the work and instructed officials to increase the pace of construction to complete it at the earliest. Once this 15KM stretch is… pic.twitter.com/SWTtGBLmjq — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 20, 2024

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the project received Rs 341 crore in funding from the Central government, with Rs 95 crore already disbursed for land acquisition.

The inauguration of seven central and state road projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore, including the NH 15 Mangaldai bypass, was conducted digitally at Mangaldai College Playground.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated the Rs 535 crore four-lane highway project under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) from New Delhi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also participated in the ceremony.

During his speech, Minister Gadkari highlighted Assam’s rapid progress under Chief Minister Sarma’s leadership and outlined various road development projects completed in Assam and the Northeast since 2014, following Prime Minister Modi’s directives.

He further announced plans for an additional investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in new road projects in the region in the coming years.

Additionally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the proposed site for the Darrang Medical College land allocation.