Assam: Three cops injured during alleged attack by man in Dhubri

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Jan 27: Three police officers from the Bondihana Police Outpost in Assam’s Dhubri district were reportedly attacked by a mob, sustaining injuries.

The officers were at Sirakhuwa Pancham Khand village, under Bondihana police station’s jurisdiction, to arrest a criminal. The accused, named Ala Uddin, is the son of Abdul Latif and was charged under section 147/447/336/323/354/149 IPC in 2014 at the Fakirganj Police Station.

Officer Nur Mohammad and two assistants went to Uddin’s residence to arrest him on Friday evening. While returning to the station after arresting Uddin, a mob of over 200 people allegedly attacked the officers, freeing Uddin and injuring the officers.

A case has been lodged against the attackers, with an investigation currently ongoing, according to sources.

